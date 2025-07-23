The comeback of indie comics

With a background in civil engineering and a stint in 3-D animation in Hyderabad, Sumi had relocated to Chennai and taken a break from full-time work after her daughter’s birth. She freelanced with her brother’s advertising firm, but after the pandemic, there was plenty of time. She says, “I thought, what could I do that I truly enjoy?”

Red Eye Chapters was born out of instinct. She started selling through Instagram, packing and shipping the comics herself. Soon, she noticed a gap: most mainstream bookstores offered little space to independent comics. “I thought of starting a platform where these people have a voice, or a chance to promote their books.”

That clarity and her personal investment in the stories gave her confidence. “I found that I can sell the product because I like it, and I have read it.” Her first pop-up stalls appeared in Chennai’s Amethyst lifestyle bazaars, amid trinkets, sweets, and clothes. Footfall was high, but comic readers were a niche audience. Still, she stayed steady. “People always appreciate my collection. It’s colourful and has a lot of variety.”

A turning point came with The Sunshine House, an art space in Chennai that promotes inclusive art. They encouraged her to bring her work to an audience that would appreciate it. With their support, Red Eye Chapters found a place among students, illustrators, and dedicated readers. “It’s been uphill,” Sumi says. “I meet a lot of people, and new customers come up. Slowly, people are recognising the brand.”