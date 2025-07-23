TN Man kills daughter, tries to end life

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his seven-year-old daughter before attempting to kill himself in Alandur on Tuesday morning, after a fight with his estranged wife.

According to the police, Sathish, a resident of Ayanavaram, checked into a hotel around 11pm on Monday following an altercation with his wife, during which he allegedly threatened to kill his daughter. This led his wife, Rebecca to file a police complaint, since the man had a history of physically assaulting her, police said.

Fearing arrest, acting on the advice of his lawyer-friend, the man left his residence at Ayanavaram along with his daughter at night to stay at the hotel. Sathish had forcibly taken custody of his daughter, Steffi Rose, a Class II student, by threatening to kill the child if Rebecca denied him custody.

According to the St. Thomas Mount police, Sathish, who runs a sound service company, married Rebecca, a school teacher, eight years ago. The police said that in 2024, during an argument, Sathish had physically assaulted Rebecca, following which she lodged a police complaint, and Sathish was arrested and sent to judicial custody. The couple began living separately after the incident.