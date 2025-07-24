CMRL achieves milestone as TBM ‘Peacock’ completes longest Phase 2 tunnel without disruptions

CHENNAI: CMRL crossed a major engineering milestone on Wednesday with the successful retrieval of tunnel boring machine “Peacock” at the Kodambakkam ramp near Meenakshi College, completing the longest underground work of its Phase 2 drive without public disruption.

The 2.047-km bored tunnel is part of Corridor 4, a 26.8 km stretch that will eventually link Light House and Poonamallee Bypass. The TBM, designated DL-1074, was launched in May 2024 from Panagal Park crossover and has since traversed densely built residential areas, passing under more than 190 buildings — including over 50 ageing structures — and two churches, while boring parallel to an active railway line before cutting across multiple tracks.

Despite the engineering complexity and urban sensitivities, CMRL officials confirmed that no damage or disturbance was reported during the entire excavation. The breakthrough marks the completion of the single longest tunnel in Phase 2.

CMRL Director (Projects) T Archunan, alongside senior officials from contractor ITD Cementation India Ltd and project consultants, attended the retrieval event at Arcot Road.