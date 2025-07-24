Madras HC allows CMRL to build skywalk, lay sewage line through OSR land; sets May 2026 deadline

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has granted permission to the CMRL to carry out a skywalk construction connecting Phase-I and II and sewage connection works on the open space and recreation (OSR) land belonging to a residential apartment with the condition of completing the works by the end of May 2026.

Justice M Dhandapani passed the orders on petitions filed by the CMRL and other agencies which approached the court for permission to carry out the works through the OSR land belonging to the Trellis South Flat Owners Welfare Association.

“This court is inclined to grant permission to the petitioners to complete the skywalk project within eight months and the sewage connection within four months. The entire work shall be completed on or before May 31, 2026,” the judge said.

He decided to grant the permission by taking into account fact that counsel for the flat owners’ association Karunakaran and Amicus Curiae C Mohan have not raised any serious objections to the CMRL to carry out the works through the OSR land and restore it in its original form once works are complete.

The CMRL and the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board held inspections and found the only feasible option is to lay a line through the OSR land. Subsequently, the CMRL approached HC for permission.