Porur-Poonamallee line: CMRL pulls out all stops to finish work

CHENNAI: Facing an acute shortage of construction workers, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is scrambling to meet its December deadline for operationalising the 9.5-km elevated stretch between Porur Junction and Poonamallee Bypass - part of the city’s ambitious Phase-2 metro expansion.
To offset the labour gap, CMRL has redeployed workers from other construction sites, to ensure availability of 90% manpower, which is roughly 5,200 persons, on Corridor 4. The target is to finish the line’s entry and exit points, a phase considered highly labour-intensive, involving detailed finishing work such as concreting and granite laying.
“We’re in a phase that demands high manual labour. The viaduct is complete, but completing the stations’ access points is proving to be a challenge,” said T Archunan, director (Projects) and a board member of CMRL.
“We’re relying heavily on migrant labourers from northern India, as local workers increasingly prefer opportunities overseas – in places like Singapore and Dubai.Workers are coming, but retaining them is a challenge. Many migrate to cities like Bengaluru after a short stint,” Archunan said.
Ajan Das* from Assam, working near Nungambakkam, said his work starts at 8am and ends at 8pm. He said he is paid Rs 18,000 per month. “There is a lot of work but not enough people to complete it,” he added.
A few others said monthly salary at the entry level is around Rs 14,000-Rs 15,000. Monu Ranjan from Kolkata said it’s not just the pay but also the difficulties of not knowing the local language. Despite these headwinds, officials are remaining cautiously optimistic.
While Corridor 4 has reached near-full labour strength, Corridor 5 with roughly 5,350 workers is grappling with a 30% shortfall, while Corridor 3 is facing a 20% shortfall in the underground stretch and a 30% shortfall in the elevated segment with a workforce of around 6,400 persons combined. “The underground section hasn’t yet turned labour-intensive - it’s still machinery-driven at this stage,” Archunan noted.
Another critical stretch, the elevated line from Koyambedu to Chennai Trade Centre, is expected to open next year. “The challenge lies between Koyambedu and Kaliamman Koil Street, where we are working to link this with the double-decker line running from Kodambakkam to Porur,” Archunan said. “We are also laying tracks from Chennai Trade Centre to Mugalivakkam.”
Looking further ahead, work on the elevated corridor from Porur to Kodambakkam is planned to be completed by June 2026. The Porur-Poonamallee stretch, with five stations is among the earliest links to be commissioned under Phase-2. It aims to decongest Chennai’s western corridor and improve connectivity.
5,200 is the workforce needed to meet 90% of staff requirement at Corridor 4
