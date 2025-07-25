Porur-Poonamallee line: CMRL pulls out all stops to finish work

CHENNAI: Facing an acute shortage of construction workers, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is scrambling to meet its December deadline for operationalising the 9.5-km elevated stretch between Porur Junction and Poonamallee Bypass - part of the city’s ambitious Phase-2 metro expansion.

To offset the labour gap, CMRL has redeployed workers from other construction sites, to ensure availability of 90% manpower, which is roughly 5,200 persons, on Corridor 4. The target is to finish the line’s entry and exit points, a phase considered highly labour-intensive, involving detailed finishing work such as concreting and granite laying.

“We’re in a phase that demands high manual labour. The viaduct is complete, but completing the stations’ access points is proving to be a challenge,” said T Archunan, director (Projects) and a board member of CMRL.

“We’re relying heavily on migrant labourers from northern India, as local workers increasingly prefer opportunities overseas – in places like Singapore and Dubai.Workers are coming, but retaining them is a challenge. Many migrate to cities like Bengaluru after a short stint,” Archunan said.

Ajan Das* from Assam, working near Nungambakkam, said his work starts at 8am and ends at 8pm. He said he is paid Rs 18,000 per month. “There is a lot of work but not enough people to complete it,” he added.

A few others said monthly salary at the entry level is around Rs 14,000-Rs 15,000. Monu Ranjan from Kolkata said it’s not just the pay but also the difficulties of not knowing the local language. Despite these headwinds, officials are remaining cautiously optimistic.