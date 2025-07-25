Quack running beauty clinic in Chennai booked for forgery and cheating woman of Rs 70 lakh

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police on Wednesday registered a case of cheating and forgery against S Jeevitha, the owner of London Beautorium - a skin and hair clinic in Anna Nagar, based on a complaint filed by Riji Nair (37). The complainant states she was cheated of Rs 70 lakh by Jeevitha, who falsely claims to be a doctor.

This comes a week after TNIE published a report highlighting how Nair was made to run from pillar to post for six months by GCP and had to obtain a direction from Egmore magistrate court to register the FIR. Inspector Sumathi under the Central Crime Branch- I is investigating the complaint.

Nair alleged that Jeevitha falsely claimed to be a doctor who obtained her medical degree from Philippines and convinced her to invest Rs 70 lakh in a fraudulent franchise of London Beautorium.

Alleging that Jeevitha is a quack, Nair said that she fraudulently represents herself to be a doctor and has treated many patients and public. Nair has allegedly produced audio, video, and photo evidence proving Jeevitha’s misconduct including illegal administering of injections, anaesthetic treatments, and training non-medical persons to perform risky procedures.

Jeevitha provided certificates from ‘Imperious University of USA’, which were found to be fake, Nair alleged. Jeevitha convinced her to invest in a London Beautorium franchise falsely claiming that she would provide her MBBS degree for obtaining the necessary licenses, Nair alleged, adding that she invested Rs 70 lakh based on these false assurances. The skin clinic’s Tirupati franchise owner had also suffered a similar fate, Nair said in the complaint.