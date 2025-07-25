Tenders floated for Velachery flyover, to benefit 2L residents

CHENNAI: The city corporation has set the ball rolling for the construction of a new flyover in Velachery, at an estimated tender cost of Rs 231.86 crore. According to civic body officials, the project, for which tenders have been floated this week, is expected to be completed within two-and-a-half years of the work order being issued.

The flyover has been proposed from Sardar Patel Road-Velachery Main Road junction to Guru Nanak College junction, following the budget announcement of the project this year.

Speaking to TNIE, a corporation official said the project duration of 30 months includes time allotted for utility shifting and design.

"The project requires 191 square metres of private land and 461 square metres of government land. A portion of private land, measuring 2,055 square feet, has been marked for acquisition and is included in the project timeline," the official said.

"The flyover will reduce congestion and improve commuting time, benefitting over 2 lakh residents in Velachery, Guindy, and surrounding localities," he added.

The undivided three - lane flyover will start at 300m after the Sardar Patel Road-Velachery Main Road junction and end at the Velachery Bypass. It will span major traffic bottlenecks including the Race Course Road junction, Five Furlong Road junction, and Velachery Bypass Road junction. The total length of the proposed flyover will be 3,000 metres and has a width of 11 metres.

The civic body has proposed additional uni-directional down ramps - 5.5 metres wide at Five Furlong Road and 4 metres wide near Guru Nanak College - to aid smoother flow of traffic. A 5.5-metre-wide service road and 1.5-metre-wide footpath has been proposed on both sides.