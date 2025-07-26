410 of 900 planned road works completed in Tambaram corporation

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) has completed 410 roads out of the 900 planned under various schemes. As of June, road works worth Rs 76 crore are under progress, including both interior and bus route roads.

These include bituminous (BT) and cement concrete (CC) roads funded through the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project and the special roads programme.

In 2025-26 financial year, 530 roads — 410 BT and 120 CC roads — are being constructed under TURIP at a cost of Rs 52.16 crore. So far, 293 roads (215 BT and 78 CC) have been completed. Additionally, under the special roads programme, work on 370 CC roads worth Rs 23.75 crore is under way, of which 117 roads have been completed.

To ensure quality, old roads are fully milled before relaying. The projects are closely monitored by engineers, with regular inspections by the municipal commissioner. Officials said the remaining roads would be completed and opened for public use soon.