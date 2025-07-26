Ministers distribute over 6,000 house-site pattas in Ambattur

CHENNAI: Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy and HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Friday distributed house site pattas to 6,007 people in the Ambattur constituency.

Of the total number of pattas, 2,445 pattas have been issued under a scheme of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, while 3,500 pattas have been given under the Urban Land Revenue Scheme. Besides, 62 pattas have been provided under the schemes of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

By issuing computerised pattas, obstacles in obtaining scheme approvals, registering their house plots in the names of sons or daughters, selling the property and availing bank loans have been removed. So far, in Chennai alone, 1,33,190 people have received house site pattas after the government cleared the procedural bottlenecks.