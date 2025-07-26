Chennai port plans truck yard at entry point of Maduravoyal corridor

CHENNAI: In a bid to ease congestion around Chennai Port, port authorities are working with NHAI and the state government to set up a truck parking yard at the entry point of the upcoming Chennai Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor.

The four-lane double-decker 20.6 km expressway, aims to provide connectivity between the port and the city’s western outskirts. The dedicated truck yard will enable vehicles to wait for customs and terminal clearances without blocking the gates of the port.

A formal request for a 10-acre plot was submitted in a meet chaired by TIDCO’s MD in May 2024, an official said. Following a site review in July involving the Highways and Minor Ports Department, a parcel in Adayalampattu revenue village was identified.

Inspections by port and NHAI officials in May found two adjoining plots-measuring 8.5 and 3.5 acres-suitable for the facility. Two-thirds of the identified NHAI land is encroached and the state’s help has been sought to clear the area.

Chennai Port has also requested the allocation of a TN Minerals Ltd-owned land parcel near the MFL junction for a second extended gate.