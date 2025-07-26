Two days after man killed by snapped cable in Chennai, transformer still emits sparks

CHENNAI: Sparks flew at least twice with a loud noise from the transformer on Friday when TNIE visited the spot where a 46-year-old auto driver was killed in electrocution after a high-tension cable snapped and fell on him as he was using a well on Tuesday. The spot is just a stone’s throw away from the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam.

While the incident raised questions over the poor maintenance of infrastructure by TNPDCL in many places, the organisation has neither come up with a proper explanation on how the incident happened nor it seemed to have swiftly acted to address the issue in the transformer. The incident has happened within a month after a 17-year-old school boy was killed in Tiruvottiyur after he came in contact with exposed underground electric cable while walking back home.

T Meghanathan, the deceased, is survived by his wife and college-going son. They are yet to receive any solatium. The spot on the service road of the Vandalur Bridge has an overhead water tank of the TWAD besides a private workshop and a plastic godown.

When TNIE visited the spot on Friday, the overhead power lines were hanging at a dangerously low height. “We have given complaints to TNPDCL to replace the damaged poles and transformers, but no action has been taken,” said P Karthick a resident said.