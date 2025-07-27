Chennai

Chennai cop dies after assault by friends in drunken brawl; three arrested

SSI Rajaraman died after two intoxicated friends assaulted and pushed him during a quarrel at a bar in Egmore, causing fatal head injuries.
Rajaraman, a resident of Ayapakkam in west Chennai, was having a drink with friends at a bar near a commercial complex in Egmore on July 18 when a quarrel broke out, leading to his fatal assault.
Rajaraman, a resident of Ayapakkam in west Chennai, was having a drink with friends at a bar near a commercial complex in Egmore on July 18 when a quarrel broke out, leading to his fatal assault.
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested three people on charges of murdering a 54-year-old special sub-inspector (SSI) at the Chennai armed reserve.

Police said that the deceased Rajaraman, a resident of Ayapakkam in west Chennai, had gone to have a drink in a bar near a commercial complex in Egmore with his friends on July 18.

Cops said that his friends, who were drunk, started quarrelling with each other and two of Rajaraman’s friends - Rakesh (30) of Neelankarai and Sarath Kumar (36) of Kannagi Nagar - assaulted and pushed him to the ground, during which he suffered head injuries.

Rajaraman was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning. Cops traced the two suspects to Bengaluru, where they were hiding with the help of one Navodith (26), who was arrested for harbouring them.

The trio was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

