Chennai mechanic held for stealing phones from women’s hostel

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old mechanic was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones from a women’s hostel in Thirumangalam.

The accused, identified as Subramani, lives in Mogappair, a few kms from the hostel. The Thirumangalam police said that the hostel owner approached them on July 22 after a 36-year-old woman resident alleged that her gold jewellery and three expensive mobile phones went missing after she returned from the bathroom. CCTV footage confirmed the break-in of a man.

A complaint was filed and Subramani was arrested and sent to prison. He used to fund a lavish lifestyle by indulging thefts and selling the stolen items, the police said.