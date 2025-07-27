Man in Chennai gets 20 years in jail for raping 7-year-old

CHENNAI: A special court for Pocso cases in Chengalpattu on Friday sentenced a 53-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl. The convict was identified as M Balaji, a resident of Vijayanagaram in Pallikaranai. The court found Balaji guilty on three charges and sentenced him to 20 years and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000. Additionally, a compensation of Rs 4 lakh was awarded to the victim.

The crime took place on December 14, 2022, when the victim’s mother was not at home. Balaji was booked under the Pocso Act and IPC for aggravated penetrative assault based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

The Selaiyur All Women Police station investigated the case and arrested the accused.