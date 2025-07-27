Rs 14 crore sanctioned for two service roads under Padi RoB in Chennai

CHENNAI: The state highways department has sanctioned Rs 14 crore for the construction of two ‘U’-shaped service roads beneath the Padi Road Over Bridge (ROB) on the Inner Ring Road, located between Korattur and Villivakkam stations. These service roads are part of the broader project to widen the existing three-lane ROB into five lanes and adding two lanes on either side of the inner ring road for 1.1km between Padi ROB and Padi flyover. A G.O. for developing service lanes was issued on Thursday. All associated works are planned to be completed by December this year, according to officials from the metro wing of the highways department.

The proposed service roads aim to provide better connectivity for North Korattur residents through Thirumalai Square road to the Padi flyover, reducing long waiting time at the congested Palla Street junction. Currently, traffic piles up for over a kilometre during peak hours in both directions - towards the Padi and Retteri flyovers.

“Once the service lanes are operational, motorists from North Korattur using Palla Street can take the service road through Thirumalai Square Road and access the route toward the Padi flyover. After evaluating traffic flow post completion, traffic police will consider closing the North Korattur signal on inner ring road to ease congestion,” said a highways official.