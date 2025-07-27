Rs 14 crore sanctioned for two service roads under Padi RoB in Chennai
CHENNAI: The state highways department has sanctioned Rs 14 crore for the construction of two ‘U’-shaped service roads beneath the Padi Road Over Bridge (ROB) on the Inner Ring Road, located between Korattur and Villivakkam stations. These service roads are part of the broader project to widen the existing three-lane ROB into five lanes and adding two lanes on either side of the inner ring road for 1.1km between Padi ROB and Padi flyover. A G.O. for developing service lanes was issued on Thursday. All associated works are planned to be completed by December this year, according to officials from the metro wing of the highways department.
The proposed service roads aim to provide better connectivity for North Korattur residents through Thirumalai Square road to the Padi flyover, reducing long waiting time at the congested Palla Street junction. Currently, traffic piles up for over a kilometre during peak hours in both directions - towards the Padi and Retteri flyovers.
“Once the service lanes are operational, motorists from North Korattur using Palla Street can take the service road through Thirumalai Square Road and access the route toward the Padi flyover. After evaluating traffic flow post completion, traffic police will consider closing the North Korattur signal on inner ring road to ease congestion,” said a highways official.
The ROB widening project, estimated at Rs 139 crore, also includes the expansion of a 1.1 km stretch of approach road on both sides, up to the Padi flyover. The work commenced last year. Jawaharlal Nehru Salai (Inner Ring Road), which originally had five lanes, narrows to three at the ROB and further to two lanes near the flyover. The bridge is being widened from its current width of 27 metres to 53 metres. Officials said no land acquisition is required, as the work will be carried out entirely on state highways land.
The project is expected to improve traffic flow and provide safer access for residents of North Korattur and Padi. Currently, the canal-side land parcels from Padi flyover towards Kolathur have huge pits with overgrown vegetation and lack proper service lanes, forcing workers from nearby industrial units - including the tube manufacturing company at Padi - to walk along the busy carriageway, putting their lives at risk.
“The sharp curves on both ramps - ascending from Kolathur toward Padi flyover and descending from Padi toward Kolathur - will be straightened to enhance safety and traffic movement,” the official added.