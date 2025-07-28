5.2k ganja candies seized, two held in Potheri drug raid

CHENNAI: Over 300 personnel from Tambaram City Police launched surprise raids as a part of anti-drug operation across private hostels and apartments around Potheri on Saturday night. Two individuals, suspected to be key suppliers targeting students and IT professionals, were detained for inquiry. The raids led to the seizure of 5,250 ganja-infused chocolates along with several sachets of banned oral tobacco products and hookah equipment, sources said.

The raids weren’t limited to residences alone; small retail outlets and eateries within the Maraimalai Nagar and Guduvanchery police station limits were also combed through. The police suspect that the narcotics were smuggled into the area via courier services using fake recipient addresses.

In August last year, a similar drive was carried out in the same region where an apartment complex was raided and 11 university students and 10 others were also arrested, all of whom were later granted bail.