Food for thought: Do not impose

Certain international fast-food chains, including Pizza Hut, Domino’s and Subway, have opened a select number of all-vegetarian outlets in India before. Shortly after the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, authorities indicated to the press that a wide range of eateries — including, specifically KFC — would be permitted to operate in the city, provided that their menus were exclusively vegetarian. There is a strong, separate case to be made for how such concessions are inherently discriminatory, even if delineated through protocol, and not through pressure from the fringe. (Rhetorically: what is the fringe in India today, when so many lines have been drawn, when the mainstream itself is rife with hatred?).

When it comes to this month’s situation in Ghaziabad, however, KFC has bowed down swiftly — and without comment — to this pressure. This is not a good sign, and only emboldens more such bullying. There is absolutely nothing that compels a vegetarian to patronise an establishment that exists primarily to serve chicken dishes out of anything but their own free will. There are plenty of eateries all over India that take pride in providing exclusively vegetarian fare, and their existence is not a cultural or practical threat to those who consume meat. The vegetarian vs. meat-eater clash in India is about people, not about food. It is people who are considered threatening, to the powerful vegetarian majority. “Other” people, that is.