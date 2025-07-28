North Chennai thermal plant to get battery storage system

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) will soon launch Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) with a capacity of 200 MW at the North Chennai Thermal Power Station on a pilot basis.

Battery storage systems were so far considered options for solar and wind energy. However, the TNPGCL, for the first time, is looking to explore its use in thermal power stations to allow electricity storage during low demand.

With the state’s all-time maximum demand having touched 20,830 MW, there may not be immediate visible benefits through this pilot project. However, when scaled up in due course, it can ensure steady power supply, reduce the chances of power cuts, and avoid buying costly electricity from private companies, officials said. “This will also save money for the power utility over time,” a senior TNPGCL official said.

According to official sources, TNPGCL incurred a loss of around `2,991 crore in 2024-25 after the division of power utility into three separate entities. “If proper steps are not taken, the losses may compound this year. Installing BESS in thermal stations will help control the losses,” another official said.