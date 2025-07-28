Tara Murali, architect and activist, passes away at 75

CHENNAI: Architect and activist Tara Murali passed away at her residence in Alwarpet on Saturday night, at the age of 75.

Tara was an alumnus of Madras University, where she pursued her bachelor’s degree in architecture. She then worked for a Chennai-based architecture firm and was also the secretary of the Indian Institute of Architects.

Tara was vice president of the Palani Hills Conservation Council, which was formed in 1985 by a group of ecologists, botanists and environmentalists to work towards sustainable development.

The group petitioned the High Court of Madras against the state government’s 1994 order that granted an exemption to the Pleasant Stay Hotel to construct a seven-floor building. In the legal battle, led by Tara, the PHCC obtained a stay from the Madras High Court, which also quashed the Government Order allowing the construction.