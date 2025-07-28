The Pullingo conundrum: "Cool when you do it, Criminal when we do it”

Policed and punished

Headlines in July read that cops tonsured three young men’s heads against their will for having coloured their hair. Their fluorescent green and pink hair was perceived as a bigger crime than what they had been picked up for, and the law enforcement humiliated, shamed, and stripped them of their dignity.

Abdul Rahim, a lawyer from Vyasarpadi, practicing in the Madras High Court (HC), who also represented the young men in this case, reveals that it is not a lone incident. “Only one case has come out, but there have been 40-50 such instances of the cops policing boys and men for their style and expression in our area,” he says, adding that if someone has been picked up for an offence, they should be booked for that offence alone and not be humiliated for their appearance. “Tonsuring their heads like this is a human rights violation,” adds Sakthival.

According to residents, even minors are policed for the style they adopt during summer vacations. Dishan*, a teenager, who had coloured his hair this summer, before school re-opened, recounts, “Many of us colour our hair or pierce our ears and put on earrings, especially when our schools are closed. The police will cross us on the road, and if they notice, they will give us two days and threaten to cut our hair or dye it black themselves if we don’t comply,” he says. According to Dishan and his group of friends, the cops have gone through with their threats on many occasions, where they have either chopped off boys’ hair or tonsured their heads, not just for colouring, but for adopting certain hairstyles, such as the taper and burst fades.