Tiny artists, incredible creations

The fight for survival can hardly provide the luxury to ponder over existential issues, world politics, or the environment. While this is so far from the truth, the fact that the need to express is as old as the history of mankind does not come into consideration. Prehistoric humans drawing on dark cave walls was no act of extravagance! Man may strut around pompously, but nature goes about its business, silently disproving all man-made definitions. There are millions of species in this world that simply live by the laws of nature. And they create their own art. Not the art that is backed by the heaviness of philosophy. But the one that rests on functionality.

The male white-spotted pufferfish creates the most breathtaking patterns under the sea. At first, it displaces the sand with its fins and creates circular structures that look like a maze, sometimes even embellishing the edges with shells and other materials. The female then comes along, takes a look at the pattern, and if it interests her enough, she mates with the male and lays her eggs within that structure. Installation art is, in a sense, since a male never reuses the pattern again. Some of the patterns are huge, even measuring up to 6 feet in diameter.