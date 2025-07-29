A tiny Chola temple with numerous inscriptions

Perambakkam, a small village, is home to a Siva temple, wherein the deity is worshipped as Cholishwarar (Soleeshwarar). Devotees enter this temple from the south side where there is only an entrance but no gopuram. Immediately in front is a small raised platform, possibly of Chola vintage, with steps on the east and west and an image of Gajalakshmi carved at the base. Inside is a small mandapa, again belonging to the Chola times, with the south-facing sanctum of Goddess Parvati, worshipped here as Kamakshi Ambal. Close by, facing east, is enshrined the Siva Lingam called Cholishwarar or Narambishwarar as this deity is believed to cure nervous disorders. There is a perforation in the east wall in front of Cholishwarar, through which Nandi, consecrated in the prakaram (enclosure) outside can have darshan of the Linga.

The prakaram has sanctums for Ganesha, Kasi Viswanatha, Subramanya, Chandikeshwara, Bhairava, Navagraha and also a large shrine for Sasta. On the east side are Nandi, dvajastambham and bali-pitham.