A tiny Chola temple with numerous inscriptions

Perambakkam, a small village, is home to a Siva temple, wherein the deity is worshipped as Cholishwarar (Soleeshwarar). Devotees enter this temple from the south side where there is only an entrance but no gopuram. Immediately in front is a small raised platform, possibly of Chola vintage, with steps on the east and west and an image of Gajalakshmi carved at the base. Inside is a small mandapa, again belonging to the Chola times, with the south-facing sanctum of Goddess Parvati, worshipped here as Kamakshi Ambal. Close by, facing east, is enshrined the Siva Lingam called Cholishwarar or Narambishwarar as this deity is believed to cure nervous disorders. There is a perforation in the east wall in front of Cholishwarar, through which Nandi, consecrated in the prakaram (enclosure) outside can have darshan of the Linga.
The prakaram has sanctums for Ganesha, Kasi Viswanatha, Subramanya, Chandikeshwara, Bhairava, Navagraha and also a large shrine for Sasta. On the east side are Nandi, dvajastambham and bali-pitham.
Many inscriptions, mostly of the Chola times, have been recorded in this temple in the past. There are several epigraphs of Kulottunga Chola I (1071-1122 CE), the earliest of which is datable to 1112 CE. It mentions the name of this village as Perumbakkam alias Irattappadi-konda-Chola-nallur, which was situated in Pasali Nadu of Manavir Kottam, a sub-division of Jayankonda Chola Mandalam. The name of the deity, now worshipped as Cholishwara, was originally Kulottunga Choliswaram Udaiyar and Kulottunga Cholishwaram Udaiya Mahadeva.
Some stone records of Kulottunga III (1178-1217 CE) and other Chola rulers, have also been noticed here. Most of these inscriptions are donative in nature and mention the gifts of land, lamps and money to the temple. A few festivals are celebrated, the most important being pradosham every month.
To reach
Perambakkam is about twenty km from Thiruvallur and twelve km from Thakkolam.