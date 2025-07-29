Drug raid at edu institutes across Chennai will continue: CoP

CHENNAI: Raids targeting drugs, ganja and banned tobacco products will continue at education institutions, Tambaram City Police Commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak told reporters at a press conference on Sunday. It is important to provide an environment for students which is conducive to their physical and mental growth, he said.
The press meet came a day after the police conducted a massive raid, seized drugs and arrested 11 people, including 7 college students. A total of seven cases were registered following the raid held near educational institutions at Potheri, Maraimalai Nagar and Kattankulathur areas to curb the menace of synthetic drugs and related illegal activities.
The raid was conducted at five apartments, two individual houses, a paan stall, two petty shops, a cafe and a roadside shop. The police seized 166 grams of ganja, 5,250 ganja chocolates, hookah-related items from unauthorised hookah centres along with illegal tobacco products and 10 mobile phones used for ganja peddling.
Modak told reporters that the police have informed the educational institutions concerned to take action against those connected to drug distribution, trafficking and possession. “We are not targeting any particular education institution, but we will continue the raids. Students from other states bring drugs from their hometown and sell them near educational institutions. We will take strict action against drop-outs and outsiders involved in such activities,” Modak said. In August too, a massive raid was held near Potheri, he said.
Modak said 318 cases have been registered under NDPS Act in 2025 so far in Tambaram police jurisdiction. A total of 1,516 kg of ganja were seized during raids and follow-up investigations, ad 341 accused were arrested in connection with the possession, distribution and trafficking of narcotic substances. A total of 1,208 kg of seized contraband was destroyed in accordance with established protocols, and 11 habitual and notorious drug offenders were detained under the Goondas Act, he said.