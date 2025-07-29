Drug raid at edu institutes across Chennai will continue: CoP

CHENNAI: Raids targeting drugs, ganja and banned tobacco products will continue at education institutions, Tambaram City Police Commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak told reporters at a press conference on Sunday. It is important to provide an environment for students which is conducive to their physical and mental growth, he said.

The press meet came a day after the police conducted a massive raid, seized drugs and arrested 11 people, including 7 college students. A total of seven cases were registered following the raid held near educational institutions at Potheri, Maraimalai Nagar and Kattankulathur areas to curb the menace of synthetic drugs and related illegal activities.

The raid was conducted at five apartments, two individual houses, a paan stall, two petty shops, a cafe and a roadside shop. The police seized 166 grams of ganja, 5,250 ganja chocolates, hookah-related items from unauthorised hookah centres along with illegal tobacco products and 10 mobile phones used for ganja peddling.