Elderly man dies in fire from gas leak in Kasimedu, wife escapes

CHENNAI: A 70-year-old man died in a fire triggered by a gas leak at his residence in Kasimedu on Sunday evening. The victim, A Sekar, sustained severe burns and died on the spot, while his wife Manjula (60) escaped with minor injuries, police said.

The incident took place on Durai Street when Manjula was cooking. A fire broke out due to gas leak and it quickly spread. Sekar, who was in another room, rushed to the kitchen to douse the flames and was caught in the blaze, police said. Sekar suffered serious burns and collapsed after inhaling the gas.

Upon receiving information, fire personnel rushed to the spot and put out the blaze. Manjula was admitted to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

The Kasimedu police registered a case and have begun an investigation.