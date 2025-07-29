Legacy and lessons from the Gita

Ten pairs of little fingers and toes crawled on to the stage at Kamarajar Arangam bearing cardboard cutouts of fire with LED lights illuminating the edges, white cutouts indicating air, water in blue, trees in green, flowers in yellow, and many more. The students from the various branches of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) were depicting different elements of nature.

This staging was a part of PSBB’s 68th anniversary celebration, Abhinaya 2025. Spanning two days, July 26 and 27, the cultural celebration took the audiences on a philosophical journey this year with its central theme inspired by the Bhagavad Gita, ‘The Chariot of Life’. With performances including classical dance, theatre, and contemporary storytelling, the event brought together students from across branches in a celebration of heritage, introspection, and artistic collaboration.