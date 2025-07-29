TN woman attacked by robbers dies in hospital after four days; one held

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old woman, S Ashwini, who was allegedly attacked and robbed by two men at her house near Kancheepuram on Wednesday night, died without responding to treatment at a government hospital in Chengalpattu on Sunday.

While early media reports suggested sexual assault, the police ruled it out following investigation. One of the two men has been arrested, and the police are on the look out for the other person.

According to sources, Ashwini was employed in a private company in Oragadam and had been living alone. Her husband, a caretaker at a government guest house in Chengalpattu, used to come home only once a week. Their two children, aged 10 and 3, were staying with their grandparents in Vaiyavur, 17 km away.

Sources said the two men had consumed alcohol from a Tasmac outlet located 300 metres from Ashwini’s house in Vella gate around 11 pm on Wednesday and broken into her house. “When Ashwini returned home from work, the two men attacked her with an iron rod lying in the house,” a police officer said.