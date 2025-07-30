Avadi sub-registrar, bizman booked for usurping Rs 2 crore government land

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has booked a former sub-registrar of Avadi for allegedly helping a real estate businessman fraudulently register government poramboke land worth Rs 2.34 crore in his relative’s name in 2021.

An FIR was registered last week under the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections of the BNS against S Maligeshwari, who is currently serving as Arani sub-registrar, and businessman V Somasundaram.

The case pertains to a government land in Poonamallee block of Tiruvallur. In August 2021, Somasundaram prepared a settlement deed to show he was gifting two plots – measuring 8,720 sqft and 3,014 sqft and classified as government poramboke land – to his brother. The document was registered by Maligeshwari at the Avadi sub-registrar office, the DVAC said.

The agency alleged that Somasundaram bribed Maligeshwari to process the registration without verifying original pattas and other revenue records to ensure the executing party had rightful ownership. The poramboke land in question had no supporting parental documents or legal ownership records, the DVAC said.