Cracks on Velachery road spreading to nearby apartments: Residents

CHENNAI: Days after the first crack emerged on Sheshadripuram First Main Road in Velachery, residents have now started noticing new cracks that have started developing in the premises of two apartments on the same street.

According to corporation officials, the cracks were due to the foundation work carried out for a 17-storeyed residential project taken up on the same road by a private developer. Work using heavy machinery was halted after the cracks first appeared but filling work continued. The portion of the cracked road has been barricaded from vehicular movement, the officials said. With the road yet to be fixed, residents of the street are forced to take the longer route to reach the Perungudi Railway Station.

D Balachander, a resident of one of the two flats questioned on what basis were approvals given as a 17-storeyed building was not a feasible project for this area considering the soil’s holding capacity. Vatsala* (60), another resident in the flat that has now developed cracks, said that she is worried about where she would go with her bedridden husband if the cracks worsened. Both flats are located adjacent to the construction site.

A maintenance staff at one of the apartments said that the damage was due to the reverberations caused as part of the pillar installation work. While the first apartment had cracks near the parking, in the second one, it was near the entry gate. Residents claim that the buildings showed signs of damage ever since the construction began in February.