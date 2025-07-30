Sex assault: Scars inflicted by girl land CRPF man in net

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old girl in Avadi, trained in karate, has helped police trace a CRPF constable with the scratch marks she had inflicted on his face while breaking free from his clutches during a sexual assault attempt.

According to the Avadi police, the Class 8 student was walking home after a karate class at a CRPF jawan’s residence when she was followed by the accused, Suresh Kumar, 42, a CRPF constable. He allegedly molested her in a dark, isolated area, the police said. Though she couldn’t see his face clearly, she went and chased him, struck him, and scratched his face before walking away.

The girl informed her parents and the next day the matter was reported to senior CRPF officials. When no action was taken, they filed a complaint at the Avadi All Women Police Station. The girl told police about the facial injury she had inflicted, which became a crucial clue, the police added.

Police identified Kumar with the scratch marks on his face and booked him under Pocso Act. He was arrested from the CRPF campus and remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

In another case, at New Washermanpet, a Deepak Kumar (37), from Bihar, who was working in a bakery, was arrested for entering his neighbour’s house in New Washermenpet and assaulting her while she was asleep on Sunday. He lived in the upper floor of the same building as the victim, and fled after she raised an alarm. He was arrested and sent to judicial remand.