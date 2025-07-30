Understanding changing landscapes and weather through butterflies

How are butterflies considered as ecological indicators?

Each species of butterfly has a specific group of host plants. The Common Crow, for example, are dependent on the Oleander plant; the Tawny Coster in Chennai are dependent on white buttercup and passion vines. If these plants didn’t exist, these species would perish. The presence and diversity of butterflies, therefore, give a very good understanding of habitat health, forest health, vegetation, and diversity. For example, rich presence of Lianas typically indicates old growth forest and if lots are there and feed on Lianas, you can say that the forest is in good health. Similarly, if you spot the Glad Eye Bush Brown, it indicates good undergrowth and good soil health.

A book titled Butterflies on the Roof of the World: A Memoir by Peter Smetacek talks about how Golden Birdwing butterflies can tell if there is ground water or not. This species feeds on a particular type of plant that can grow enough pods only if the water table is high. These are the reasons why we call them ecological indicators.

Have there been any massive changes in the local habitat for butterflies in Chennai?

Butterflies draw salts from mud puddles. They do this along river beds, lakes, and wetlands. The salts it accumulates are very important as male butterflies offer these salts as nutrition to the female butterflies for procreating. As our landscapes change, rivers and wetlands are invaded upon, butterflies are being denied nutrition.