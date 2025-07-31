Chennai to rent 587 pumps for Rs 43.79 crore for monsoons; opposition questions need despite new drains

CHENNAI: In the council meeting on Wednesday, the city corporation passed a resolution to procure 587 pumps for the monsoon this year at a cost of Rs 43.79 crore.

However, councillors from the opposition parties questioned the readiness of the civic body’s permanent infrastructure like stormwater drains and its continued dependence on motor pumps to drain out water, in the event of waterlogging.

Of the 587 pumps, 150 are high-power 80-100 HP pumps, which the civic body will rent for Rs 3.38 lakh a month per pump (excluding diesel), for the monsoon period of 90 days from October to December. This will cost the city corporation a total of Rs 15.79 crore, which will also include charges for an operator per pump.

The highest number of these pumps (20) is to be deployed in the Adyar zone, while Alandur has been allotted 15 of these pumps. Other flood-prone zones like Thiru Vi Ka Nagar will get 16 pumps; Manali and Valasaravakkam will get 11 each.

Sholinganallur is to be allotted 14 pumps. So far, the corporation has been using pumps of capacities ranging from 5-50 HP, according to the resolution. While the size of these high-power pumps limits its portability, the corporation is also set to rent another 437 tractor-mounted pumps at a total cost of Rs 28 crore.

The city corporation said that these pumps were necessary to be kept on stand-by in order to help faster draining out of water while AIADMK councillor J John questioned the officials’ lack of confidence in the stormwater drains and asked, “The corporation has claimed to have laid 2,000 kilometres of stormwater drains. Why are we still depending on motor pumps?”

Mayor R Priya said that the pumps are intended to be used in cases of extreme weather events, like cyclones.