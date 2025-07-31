IIT Madras researchers develop agri-waste-based packaging materials to eliminate plastic use

CHENNAI: In a major breakthrough, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) have developed a packaging material from agricultural waste, presenting a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic foams used in packaging.

The technology will provide a solution to dispose of agricultural residues from open burning and a compostable packaging option. The research was funded by the central government and the New Faculty Initiation Grant of IIT Madras.

Researchers have demonstrated that mycelium-based biocomposites, grown on agricultural and paper waste, provide high-quality packaging that is also biodegradable. This innovation has the potential to significantly impact both society and the environment by addressing two major issues: plastic pollution and the disposal of agricultural waste.