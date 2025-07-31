Play safe, stay safe: Chennai's children learn boundaries

The children of Government High School in Perumbakkam await their favourite akka’s arrival. “Is Benita akka not coming today?,” asks a 6-year-old to the headmaster. He smiles, “Have patience, she is on her way.” Soon, they see Benita arriving with two bags.

Benita Maria S is the project officer of Thozhamai – Solidarity for Rights, an NGO in Semencherry, and a child rights advocate. The NGO has been conducting awareness sessions on various topics, including safe and unsafe touch, and the SRHR model (Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights), for the past 11 years in private and government schools across Tamil Nadu.

At a time when child sexual abuse is being increasingly reported, parents and guardians work to protect children from harm without instilling fear. They adopt innovative methods to teach them; sometimes it’s a game, sometimes by reading books.