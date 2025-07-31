Privatisation only way to keep Chennai clean: GCC Mayor R Priya

CHENNAI: During the council meeting held at Ripon Building on Wednesday, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R Priya stated that privatisation of solid waste management is the only viable solution to keep the city clean.

Her remarks came in response to a question from CPI councillor M Renuka, who raised concerns over Chennai’s sharp fall in the Swachh Survekshan state rankings – from fifth last year to 104th this year. The mayor, however, assured the council that no sanitary worker would lose their job due to privatisation.

She said comparisons to Indore, which consistently tops in the Swachh Survekshan rankings, were unfair due to differences in population size, adding that Mumbai would be a more fitting benchmark. Taking a dig at Left parties, Priya said, “You (CPI and CPM) continue to oppose privatisation but expect cleanliness.”

Councillor Renuka, however, pointed out that toilet maintenance remains poor despite privatisation. AIADMK councillor J John also opposed the privatisation move, urging the corporation to regularise workers hired under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), as promised by Chief Minister MK Stalin during the 2021 elections. He pointed out disparities in pay, with NULM workers earning `23,000, while private workers earn only `15,000.

Both John and Renuka also raised concerns over the shortage of teachers in corporation schools, especially for Tamil, social science, and physical education.