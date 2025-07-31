Surfing Championship: Where sea meets sports

Kishore’s mother was employed at Surf Turf, and one day, he tagged along with her. Talking about his interest in the sport, the 16-year-old says, “I visited the school after study hours and during weekends. I started off with boogie boarding just for fun, but when I noticed the participants and the competitions held there, I was inspired to take up this sport.” He adds that his game has levelled up in the last three years after his participation in championships held in Bali, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

To this, Indian national team coach, Samai Rebol, adds that in the past year, a lot of kids have been picking up the sport, and most of the players who made it to the Indian surf team are from the fishing community. He says, “They are very comfortable in the ocean, and it is a very common environment for them.”

The community could be “comfortable” in the ocean, but do they cheer the same when it is a girl riding the waves? The answers may vary. Kamali Moorthy, who has been in the sport for 12 years, says she has been trained hard and even speaks of harder truths. “I’m the only girl surfer here. The boys are supportive, but it gets lonely sometimes. I’ve taken classes for girl kids, but the community still doesn’t support their participation. They cheer when we win, but do not support us when we fall,” she rues. Her words carry the fatigue of fighting for the waves in the sea and off them while on the shore — yet she stands up and stands out because of her love for the sport. “I hope one day it [change] will happen,” she says.