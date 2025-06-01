Laser light on aircraft: Police issue warning

CHENNAI: Six days after an Emirates flight from Dubai was hit by a green laser light while landing at the Chennai international airport, the Greater Chennai Police has issued an advisory asking citizens to desist from such activities and that perpetrators could be legally punished for this.

Flashing of laser lights, releasing hot air balloons, tethered balloons and light emitting objects near the airspace in the vicinity of the airport poses a threat to safe flight operations and flight passengers, the advisory states.

This not only violates existing regulations, but poses a serious threat as the laser beams can cause temporary visual impairment when it hits directly into the eyes and can also distract the pilot while landing. Bright laser lights can also cause eye injury to the public as well, the advisory said.

Any such use of laser beam lights or other lights is prohibited under BNS section 223(a) for violation of bans on laser lights and drones near an airport. Similarly, Rule 65 and 66 of Aircrafts Rules, 1937, regulate laser lights and other aerial activities near the airport, GCP said. Additionally, pointing a laser beam at an aircraft is a serious offence and falls under BNS section 125, which is defined as “Act endangering life or personal safety of others”, police said.