CAN-STOP, Rotary District 3234, join hands to create awareness

The smell of petrichor lingered in the air, and vibrant placards bearing bold messages against tobacco use welcomed visitors. This scene was experienced at Anna Nagar Tower Park on Friday as health professionals, students, and activists came together with a single message: Say ‘No’ to tobacco.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) observes May 31 as World No-Tobacco Day, to commemorate this day CAN-STOP, a community-based organisation of Sundaram Medical Foundation Hospital, partnered with Rotary District 3234 to publicise the message. “Tobacco usage has far-reaching consequences on our personal health and society,” mentioned Ravi Varma, a Rotary member.
Earlier, in May, CAN-STOP organised a series of activities aimed at raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco. Free medical camps were held offering oral and general screenings, specifically targeting slum areas, gypsy communities, and metro workers. A sticker campaign was organised in central areas to raise awareness among auto drivers about the dangers of tobacco.
A total of 1,053 people benefitted through these awareness and screening efforts, resulting in the identification of 54 pre-cancerous cases, who were subsequently referred for follow-up treatment. Dr Senthilnathan, oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Sundaram Medical Foundation, shared, “Usually, children are directly, sometimes indirectly, exposed to tobacco. Hence, they are at higher risk as well. This awareness campaign was for them not to take the same path as their fathers, grandfathers, friends or colleagues to use tobacco.”
He stated that every year, eight million deaths are reported because of tobacco usage in India, according to the WHO. “Out of this, almost 1.2 million deaths are because of passive smoking. Not only the smokers, but the people around them are also affected. The effects start with the oral cavity and end in lung damage — the most affected part. The lung then looks like barbecue,” shared the surgeon. He continued to get into the details of the ill effects of tobacco consumption — both smoking and chewing — on the younger population.
The New Indian Express was the media partner for this event, where a painting competition was conducted for children aged 5-15, paraiattam, street theatre, mime, and a flash mob were performed. The acts focussed on how college-goers and office-goers give in to the curiosity. Dr Arjun Rangarajan, trustee of Sundaram Medical Foundation, said, “You might want to give in because your friend smokes or your colleague does, but the responsibility is on you whether or not to actually smoke. You might want to talk to your family and other friends before giving it a try — that is the role of society, to prevent such happenings.”
The event was also attended by Rtn. NS Saravanan, district governor of Rotary District 3234, as special guest and Sachin Siva, captain of the Indian cricket team for the physically challenged, joined as guests of honour. Through this collaborative event, CANSTOP and Rotary District 3234 reaffirmed their shared commitment to raising awareness about tobacco-related health risks and promoting healthy lifestyles.