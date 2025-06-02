CAN-STOP, Rotary District 3234, join hands to create awareness

The smell of petrichor lingered in the air, and vibrant placards bearing bold messages against tobacco use welcomed visitors. This scene was experienced at Anna Nagar Tower Park on Friday as health professionals, students, and activists came together with a single message: Say ‘No’ to tobacco.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) observes May 31 as World No-Tobacco Day, to commemorate this day CAN-STOP, a community-based organisation of Sundaram Medical Foundation Hospital, partnered with Rotary District 3234 to publicise the message. “Tobacco usage has far-reaching consequences on our personal health and society,” mentioned Ravi Varma, a Rotary member.

Earlier, in May, CAN-STOP organised a series of activities aimed at raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco. Free medical camps were held offering oral and general screenings, specifically targeting slum areas, gypsy communities, and metro workers. A sticker campaign was organised in central areas to raise awareness among auto drivers about the dangers of tobacco.