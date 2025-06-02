Chennai diver breaks her own record

In continuation to her last victory — a national record in freediving at the nOxyCup 2024 in Hungary — in November, Archana Sankaranarayanan broke two more national records in May. At the AIDA Mabini Depth Quest, held between May 1 and 6, she claimed four national records — breaking one of her previous bests.

Archana, set two more records — yet again, outdoing her previous record — at the Hug Cup, held between May 16 and 18 in Panglao, Philippines. “I feel really proud of the hard work that I put in and also relieved that I achieved all my goals for this season of competitions,” shares Archana. Adding to her achievements this year was receiving the GP Birla Fellowship for women leaders.

Beyond setting and breaking records, this international champion advocates for accessibility in all nuances of the sport. She says, “Currently, freediving is limited in access. While swimming proficiency is essential, advancement beyond Level 2 often necessitates international travel, thereby hindering progress for individuals without passports, despite their capabilities.” Archana is eager to focus on this specific cause.