MS awareness programmes end with a meet

It starts with blurry vision, numbness in your legs, body weakness, imbalance, bladder issues and fatigue. Even when people visit a general physician with some symptoms of this disease, it goes missed,” pointed out Dr Venkataraman Karthikeyan, consultant neurologist at Kauvery Hospitals.
In discussion was Multiple Sclerosis (MS), an autoimmune disease, “where your own immunological system has gone rogue and the system which it wants to protect, it is going and hitting.” The neurologist was speaking at the awareness meeting about Multiple Sclerosis to empower persons with the disease, conducted by the Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI) Chennai Chapter on Friday at Anna Nagar Tower Park.
World Multiple Sclerosis Day is celebrated on May 30 every year. The theme for this year’s World MS Day was ‘Navigating MS together - My MS diagnosis’. To spread awareness, the organisation had been conducting a range of activities throughout May, including neurographic art, transforming one’s traumatic diagnosis into a colourful storybook, interaction with neurologists, energising yoga therapy, counselling, and brain lab sessions, as well as public awareness programmes at Chennai Airport and radio talk shows.
Ann Gonsalvez, founder of the Chennai Chapter, said, “When I started in 1997, I got only one or two patients coming in a month, but now it is two per week. That is only because of the knowledge. Earlier, the patients were 40 years old, now individuals in their mid-20s are affected.” Dr Venkataraman added that people between the ages of 18 and 40, especially women, are vulnerable to this disease.
The reason for more youngsters being diagnosed with this disease is also early detection. Dr Venkataraman noted, “Earlier, in the medical syllabus, we had only a line mentioning the disease. We had to travel abroad to understand and treat the disease, because we thought it was a white person’s disease. The data for its prevalence in India is still under study.”
The state government, in its hospitals, especially at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super-Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Government Estate, has medication in stock. “Indian pharma companies manufacture the medicines, which otherwise cost `70,000, at `3000, making it affordable,”
Additionally, institutions like MSSI Chennai Chapter medical reimbursement, physiotherapy at home, rehabilitation, medicines, food, education for children, and more. “Once we get them as a member, it is a lifelong relationship because the diagnosis brings a shock to the system of a young man or woman and their caretaker,” added Ann.
Dr Venkataraman suggested individuals visit their nearest physicians and get particularly checked for MS even if they experience any one of the symptoms. “India is majorly dependent on this population (18-40). We want this population to be diagnosed and treated early. That is why we are spreading the message.”
The MS care landscape is gradually improving as a result of growing research and awareness campaigns. To change the way we treat this complicated illness, patients, policy-makers, and medical professionals must continue to work together.