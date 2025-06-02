MS awareness programmes end with a meet

It starts with blurry vision, numbness in your legs, body weakness, imbalance, bladder issues and fatigue. Even when people visit a general physician with some symptoms of this disease, it goes missed,” pointed out Dr Venkataraman Karthikeyan, consultant neurologist at Kauvery Hospitals.

In discussion was Multiple Sclerosis (MS), an autoimmune disease, “where your own immunological system has gone rogue and the system which it wants to protect, it is going and hitting.” The neurologist was speaking at the awareness meeting about Multiple Sclerosis to empower persons with the disease, conducted by the Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI) Chennai Chapter on Friday at Anna Nagar Tower Park.

World Multiple Sclerosis Day is celebrated on May 30 every year. The theme for this year’s World MS Day was ‘Navigating MS together - My MS diagnosis’. To spread awareness, the organisation had been conducting a range of activities throughout May, including neurographic art, transforming one’s traumatic diagnosis into a colourful storybook, interaction with neurologists, energising yoga therapy, counselling, and brain lab sessions, as well as public awareness programmes at Chennai Airport and radio talk shows.