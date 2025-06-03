417 corporation schools in Chennai register 16,000 new admissions

CHENNAI: As another academic year gets rolling, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) schools have registered a total of 16,491 new admissions, from LKG to Class 12.

Marking the re-opening of the schools, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the distribution of school textbooks, uniforms, and other educational materials at Lady Willingdon Higher Secondary School, Triplicane, for government and government-aided school students.

Simultaneously, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Minister PK Sekarbabu distributed the items to corporation school students at Chennai Primary School in Cook Road, TVK Nagar.

The GCC runs a total of 417 schools - 206 primary, 130 middle, 46 high, and 35 higher secondary schools. These schools serve 1.12 lakh students, supported by 3,739 teachers and 140 permanent non-teaching staff. In addition, 12,621 children are currently enrolled in kindergarten classes across 272 primary and middle schools.

To boost school attendance and engagement, the government continues to implement initiatives like the CM’s Breakfast Scheme, the ‘Happy Schooling’ programme, and a Rs 1,000 incentive for students who maintain 100% attendance. The curriculum is further provided with science tours, sports skill training, and other co-curricular activities.