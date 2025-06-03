Bike-borne men hurl petrol bombs at three houses in Kovilambakkam

CHENNAI: Three petrol bomb attacks were allegedly reported on Sunday midnight in Kovilambakkam. Two unidentified men on a motorcycle are suspected to have targeted three houses in quick succession, the police said.

According to the police, the first incident took place on 3rd Street, Satya Nagar, where a bomb was hurled at the house of 25-year-old Akash. Soon after, similar attacks were reported at the houses of 26-year-old Manikandan on 9th Street and 24-year-old Gugan on Bhajanalaya Koil Street, the police said. No one was injured in the attacks, the police said.

Following complaints, personnel from the Madipakkam police station visited the spots, collected evidence, and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.