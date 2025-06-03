Cueist Neena takes the road less travelled with an eye on the future

It is rare to see an active sportsperson start an academy to give back to the game. It’s even more difficult to do the same in cue sports as the cost of infrastructure and maintenance is steep. Despite the challenges and the risks involved, Neena Praveen, a former snooker champion and one of the finest players from Tamil Nadu, has opened her academy recently, while still being an active player.

The Chennai 147-Sports Academy is situated at Velachery and is affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Billiards and Snooker Association. The spacious centre has all the facilities to play snooker, billiards, pool and heyball. Lack of international-standard tables and an urge to push budding players, made her take this leap. “We lack international tables for snooker, pool and of late, heyball. So I wanted to start a place to help the budding players to come and play with quality facilities, Secondly, I wanted to give back to the society my rich experience and motivate all budding players to win medals at leading tournaments, both in India and overseas,” Neena said.