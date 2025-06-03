India’s longest U-girder installed at Ramapuram, near L&T headquarters

CHENNAI: CMRL has installed India’s longest U-girder (33.33-metre-long) at Ramapuram as part of its Phase 2, Corridor 5 project, a release said. Executed in collaboration with General Consultant AEON and contractor L&T, the U-girder weighing 225 tonnes was attempted near L&T headquarters.

The release stated that generally, they opted for the U-girder, which also turned out to be aesthetically ‘excellent’, according to CMRL. A total of six girders with 33.33 metres each were installed across three spans, with two per span.

Transporting the massive girder from the casting yard to the site required detailed logistical planning and flawless coordination, the release said. It was done using specialised 6+6 axle multi-axle trailers powered by a Volvo FH 520 HP puller. “The pioneering girder marks a significant engineering feat and a testament to the technical prowess, innovation,” CMRL said.