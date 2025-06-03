Metro rail works pave way for traffic chaos at Ayanavaram, Perambur

CHENNAI: Peak hours have turned chaotic in Ayanavaram and Perambur, as the metro rail construction works near Konnur High road has led to traffic diversion through the already narrow and congested Krishna Doss road. Over the past two months, the residents say there have been at least four accidents - both major and minor - along the stretch.
Before the diversion, vehicles, including buses from Ayanavaram, used Konnur High Road to reach Broadway, Mint, MKB Nagar, TVK Nagar, Pulianthope, or Pattalam. However, due to the metro rail construction, traffic is now being diverted from the Konnur High Road near the Ayanavaram signal to New Tank Bund Road. From there, vehicles are directed on to Krishna Doss Road.
While the Krishna Doss Road is relatively wide at the entering point, it gradually tapers from the Perambur bus depot, located along the road. By rough estimates, the depot itself accommodates around 150 buses, all of which frequently enter and exit through the stretch, adding to the congestion.
TNIE found that two-wheelers, autos and other vehicles were parked on the sides of the road, further reducing the motorable area.
Logabiraman (73), a resident and member of Krishna Doss Road Association, said the bus depot has two entrances. When it is congested, the buses could go through Malayappan street via Cooks road, and take the back entrance to the depot, he suggested.
Residents argue directing traffic from New Tank Bund Road directly on to Chandra Yogi Samadhi road would be a safer and less-congested alternative. At the very least, speed breakers in accident-prone areas, should be introduced, they said.
TNIE found footpaths were laid only in certain sections of the road.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior traffic enforcement officer acknowledged the problem and said the diversion through the CYS Road was not given the go-ahead due to certain reasons. However, the officer did not clarify further.