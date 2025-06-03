Metro rail works pave way for traffic chaos at Ayanavaram, Perambur

CHENNAI: Peak hours have turned chaotic in Ayanavaram and Perambur, as the metro rail construction works near Konnur High road has led to traffic diversion through the already narrow and congested Krishna Doss road. Over the past two months, the residents say there have been at least four accidents - both major and minor - along the stretch.

Before the diversion, vehicles, including buses from Ayanavaram, used Konnur High Road to reach Broadway, Mint, MKB Nagar, TVK Nagar, Pulianthope, or Pattalam. However, due to the metro rail construction, traffic is now being diverted from the Konnur High Road near the Ayanavaram signal to New Tank Bund Road. From there, vehicles are directed on to Krishna Doss Road.

While the Krishna Doss Road is relatively wide at the entering point, it gradually tapers from the Perambur bus depot, located along the road. By rough estimates, the depot itself accommodates around 150 buses, all of which frequently enter and exit through the stretch, adding to the congestion.