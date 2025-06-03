Why Kandukondain Kandukondain remains a classic

Character sketch

Rai’s Meenakshi echoes Marianne’s emotional spirit, while Tabu’s Soumya reflects Elinor’s sensibility — but with a uniquely Indian layer: the internalised burden of always having to please others. Social media critic Rino, who writes for carpe_diem_movies on Instagram, notes, “Soumya is a poignant portrayal of a person suffering from a people-pleasing attitude, burdened by the label of being ‘unlucky’. She silently endures its impact. She is overcompensating for the stigma of being unlucky.”

Her growth — standing by Manohar (Ajith) while suppressing her own dreams, dealing with society’s judgement — ends not just in love but in finding herself. Rino says, “After a moment of intense doubt, she finally surrenders her self-doubt. It’s a moment of profound self-realisation, signalling her growth as a person.” Instead of accepting her sister’s ‘fate’, Rai’s Meenakshi directly questions it, notes Meenakshi Girish. “Why blame the woman? Why not consider that the guy was unstable or problematic? That kind of internal questioning within the film makes it feel intelligent and self-aware. The sisters don’t just contrast — they complement each other,” she adds.

The film also updated Austen’s idea of marriage as a woman’s primary goal. Dr Meenakshi explains, “In Austen’s world, marriage was an important way in which a woman found herself. In the modern world, especially in tradition-bound south India, carving an independent identity takes precedence over mere romantic interests. The ultimate fruition of romantic relationships take on strength and adds meaning from the assertion of newfound identities.”

Soumya finds her voice before finding love. Her sister fiercely pursues her music career. Their romantic relationships feel earned, growing out of their personal journeys rather than defining them.