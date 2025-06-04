Chennai cybercrime police bust two online job scams, arrest three men

CHENNAI: Chennai city police’s cyber crime units have arrested three suspects in two online part-time job scams.

The victims were initially told to share YouTube videos or give good review on Google, send a screenshot of the completed task to a dedicated group and claim a small sum of money. They were then lured into the investment scams promising higher returns.

According to sources, the North Zone Cyber Crime unit arrested S Veeraraghavan (39), a resident of Thirunindravur, following a complaint from K Mohanapriya (27) of New Washermanpet.

The woman allegedly lost over Rs 4.5 lakh after being lured into the scam. Encouraged by initial success, she had transferred Rs 4.5 lakh to the accused through a total of 49 transactions.

When she was allegedly asked to pay more money to “withdraw” her profits, she got suspicious and filed a police complaint. Police traced the beneficiary account and arrested Veeraraghavan.

In another incident which was reported by the West Zone Cyber Crime unit, V Nagananthini (27) of Virugambakkam, lost Rs 3.61 lakh in a similar fashion. Based on her complaint, Chennai police arrested P Selvam (28) and S Saravanan (29), both of whom hail from Tiruvannamalai.

All the three accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.