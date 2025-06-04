Followers, numismatists hail Govt of India's decision to issue a coin on Ramana Maharishi

Sri Ramana Maharishi was a great Indian sage known for his profound teachings on self-inquiry and inner realisation through the simple question, “Who am I?”,” writes S Navaneethan Ramanujam in his blog on Numismatics collections. Published on May 15, this blog details the Government of India’s move to issue a `100 commemorative coin marking the centenary year of his ashram — Sri Ramanasramam in Tiruvannamalai.
Navaneethan says, “The Ashram has applied for the coin under the currency division, Department of Economics of the Ministry of Finance. But it got delayed for two years — maybe the approval process took time, or the proponent might have made the payment late.”
Ramana Maharishi was well known for his spiritual journey and preached that individuals turn their attention inwards and find the true self, beyond one’s body and mind. “Maharishi was a pure soul. A coin in his remembrance is actually a proud moment for Tamilians as the Government of India is honouring a Tamilian’s sage life and the spiritual path he followed,” shares IAS aspirant, Nandhini Siva, a follower of this philosopher.
His followers aim to keep his legacy alive. Anandhi K says, “Even today, at his ashramam, food is served for free. People can find free accommodation. They can read his books at the library and walk the paths he walked understanding the nuances of life. Exploration of the self is easier when you learn about him.”
The Ashram, followers, and coin collectors hope the coin will be released soon. The coin is made of pure silver and weighs 40 grams with a diameter of 44 mm, as per the blog. “It is a very important and strategic move. With the introduction of this coin, collectors who have MGR and Karunanidhi coins will come together again. As this coin brings pride in each one of us,” says S Ramana, a coin collector.
A total of four thousand coins are to be manufactured and put up for sale on the official government website. “When numismatists look at it on the website, they will remember the rishi and his teachings. They may spread their learnings. What is more honourable than Maharishi’s teachings being passed on to people far and wide?” says Sitharaman, who hosts the ‘Coins, stamps and currencies’ page on Facebook.
Ruing that minting of coins has gone down due to the increase in use of digital options, Navaneethan hopes that more coins like one on Ramana Maharishi that celebrates silence, wisdom, and self-realisation, are released. “I assume the coin will be released in June or July,” he concludes.