Followers, numismatists hail Govt of India's decision to issue a coin on Ramana Maharishi

Sri Ramana Maharishi was a great Indian sage known for his profound teachings on self-inquiry and inner realisation through the simple question, “Who am I?”,” writes S Navaneethan Ramanujam in his blog on Numismatics collections. Published on May 15, this blog details the Government of India’s move to issue a `100 commemorative coin marking the centenary year of his ashram — Sri Ramanasramam in Tiruvannamalai.

Navaneethan says, “The Ashram has applied for the coin under the currency division, Department of Economics of the Ministry of Finance. But it got delayed for two years — maybe the approval process took time, or the proponent might have made the payment late.”

Ramana Maharishi was well known for his spiritual journey and preached that individuals turn their attention inwards and find the true self, beyond one’s body and mind. “Maharishi was a pure soul. A coin in his remembrance is actually a proud moment for Tamilians as the Government of India is honouring a Tamilian’s sage life and the spiritual path he followed,” shares IAS aspirant, Nandhini Siva, a follower of this philosopher.