Making summer memories in Madras

There was always a plan to leave. Hyderabad, with its roomier skies and better biryani, was supposed to be my annual summer escape. As a Telugu girl living in Chennai, my seasonal discontent peaked right around the first week of April — when the heat made my earrings feel like branding irons and I’d begin pleading dramatically with my parents: “Just send me to Ammamma’s house, please.” Some years, they gave in. But the few times that I couldn’t fly away, I was forced to surrender to Hyderabad’s heat, its slowness, and the way time folds differently here in May.

And yet — between the dramatics, something surprising happened. I started collecting memories. Not the postcard kind. But the humid, specific, and funny kind. Cold showers that never really felt cold. Waking up at 5.30 am because the power randomly goes out. Biryani that makes you sweat — eating spicy food in the heat just makes things more intense. Neighbours sending over mangoes wrapped in newspaper. I began to see that the city didn’t need to be escaped from — it needed to be remembered, the way one remembers a fever dream: with half-exasperation, half-affection.