TIDCO invites consultancy bids for Knowledge Tower at Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO) has invited consultancy proposals for the design and execution of a new “Knowledge Tower,” a flagship infrastructure initiative that will anchor the upcoming Tamil Nadu Knowledge City in Tiruvallur, just north of Chennai.

Spread on 12.65-acre within Phase 1 of the Knowledge City project, the proposed tower is envisioned as a hub for high-value knowledge industries, offering built-up space for research institutions, technology firms, and innovation-driven enterprises.

TIDCO has been tasked by the government with end-to-end responsibility for its planning and execution, including associated infrastructure.

The development is expected to unfold in phases, with the initial stage comprising a minimum built-up area of one lakh square feet. Further expansion will be aligned with emerging demand and long-term strategic goals, suggesting a flexible, demand-responsive approach to growth.

The project is being developed in line with a broader master plan and Techno-Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR) for the Tamil Nadu Knowledge City, prepared by CBRE South Asia. The appointed consultant will be required to align their architectural and engineering proposals with these foundational documents to ensure design consistency and adherence to the overall vision for the site.

The master plan for the Knowledge City has been completed, and the state government is currently in discussion with several national and international universities to establish campuses in the city.

The consultant will be responsible for delivering architectural, engineering, and project management services across the lifecycle of the project.

This includes the master planning and conceptual design, detailed architectural and engineering work for the initial phase, preparation of tender documents, and support during procurement. The selected firm will also oversee construction management for the first phase of the tower.

The focus is on developing public plazas, ramps, open areas, bus shelters, common parking spaces, vehicular drop-offs, and other elements which will be developed or proposed in Phase 1. A pre-bid meeting will be held on June 11 and the last date for proposals is July 4.