Villupuram boy, girl who eloped to Chennai, found dead in house

CHENNAI: Two 19-year-old students, who were studying at a college in Villupuram, were found dead in a house they had moved-in together in Perambur 10 days back. The girl’s body was found with injuries and the boy appeared to have died by suicide. The ICF police have registered a case of unnatural death under section 194 of BNSS and are probing the cause of death.

The deceased were identified as S Akash and T Abinaya, both belonging to the same caste from Kannarampattu village in Villupuram district.

They were in the third-year of computer science course at the Arignar Anna Arts and Science College, and had come to Chennai under the pretext of finding work during semester holidays.

The families of both the victims reportedly did not know that they had gone to Chennai together. One of the neighbours in Perambur told TNIE that the two rented the place on May 26 with the help of a friend who was familiar in the neighbourhood. “They told us that they got married after leaving their home since they were facing issues from their families,” the neighbour said.

Another neighbour said she checked the place since there was no activity since Monday morning. After discovering the two were dead, the neighbours alerted the police. The police sent the bodies for postmortem to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Abinaya’s family members, who were at the hospital, alleged the boy may have killed the girl inadvertently during a fight and later killed himself. They refuted claims that they had created any issues and said they were unaware of the two being in a relationship.

()